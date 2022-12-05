NHPR is a 2022 Sustainability Slam Award Recipient

NHPR and its ¿ Qué Hay de Nuevo, New Hampshire ? Spanish-language news initiatives were recently recognized by New Hampshire Businesses for Social Responsibility at its 8th Annual Sustainability Slam . The awards showcase creative and innovative solutions to environmental and social challenges through dynamic storytelling.

The 2022 Slam finalists were chosen by an independent panel of judges based on the impact and scalability of their stories in our communities, workplaces, and environment. At the Sustainability Slam, Daniela Allee, a senior editor in the NHPR newsroom, delivered a 90-second presentation on the ways that ¿Qué Hay? responds to the news and information needs of Spanish speakers in New Hampshire. NHPR then was selected as the nonprofit organization winner in a live poll at the event.

You can view Allee’s presentation here: