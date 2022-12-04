© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support NHPR with a year-end gift today for 2 chances to win a trip to Aruba!

A Maryland police chief on how de-escalation tactics can save lives

Published December 4, 2022 at 5:19 PM EST

NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Hyattsville, Md., Police Chief, Jarod Towers about the importance of de-escalation in diffusing potentially violent situations.

Copyright 2022 NPR

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.