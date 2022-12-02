© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

U.S. employers add 263,000 jobs in November

By Scott Horsley
Published December 2, 2022 at 4:18 PM EST

U.S. employers added 263,000 jobs in November. A Labor Department report shows wages are climbing quickly, which is good for workers but could complicate efforts to curb inflation.

Scott Horsley
Scott Horsley is NPR's Chief Economics Correspondent. He reports on ups and downs in the national economy as well as fault lines between booming and busting communities.
