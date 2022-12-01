Movie Review: 'Women Talking'
Director Sarah Polley's adaptation of the novel "Women Talking" by Miriam Toews is about women in an isolated religious colony who break the silence about abuse at the hands of the colony's men.
Copyright 2022 NPR
Director Sarah Polley's adaptation of the novel "Women Talking" by Miriam Toews is about women in an isolated religious colony who break the silence about abuse at the hands of the colony's men.
Copyright 2022 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.