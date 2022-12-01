© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support NHPR with a year-end gift today for 2 chances to win a trip to Aruba!

Mexicans are disappointed that their team didn't do well at the World Cup

By Eyder Peralta
Published December 1, 2022 at 4:28 AM EST

Mexico is one of the great soccer countries in the world. The country's team exited the World Cup early — something they haven't done since 1978.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Eyder Peralta
Eyder Peralta is NPR's East Africa correspondent based in Nairobi, Kenya.
See stories by Eyder Peralta

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.