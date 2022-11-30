Morning news brief
Prosecutors get rare seditious conspiracy conviction in Jan. 6 case. NATO foreign ministers meet on Ukraine. Republicans join Democrats on same-sex marriage bill; will they do the same on rail strike?
Copyright 2022 NPR
