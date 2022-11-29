© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Today is Giving Tuesday!! For every gift made today five meals will be donated to the New Hampshire Food Bank.

With the COVID lockdown protests, how stable is China's economy?

Published November 29, 2022 at 7:13 AM EST

NPR's A Martinez speaks to economist Stephen Roach about the fallout over China's strict COVID-19 policies, and how the protests could affect the global economy.

Copyright 2022 NPR

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.