The latest updates from the shooting at a Walmart in Virginia

By Sarah McCammon
Published November 23, 2022 at 7:02 AM EST

At least seven people have died in a mass shooting at a Walmart store in the coastal city of Chesapeake, Va. Authorities say the shooter is among the dead.

NPR National NewsNPR News
Sarah McCammon
Sarah McCammon is a National Correspondent covering the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast for NPR. Her work focuses on political, social and cultural divides in America, including abortion and reproductive rights, and the intersections of politics and religion. She's also a frequent guest host for NPR news magazines, podcasts and special coverage.

