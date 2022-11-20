© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Help support both NHPR and the NH Food Bank when you make a gift of support today.

What voters said about trans rights in the midterms

By Michel Martin
Published November 20, 2022 at 5:04 PM EST

NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Kate Sosin, LGBTQ+ reporter for The 19th News, to discuss how voters responded to anti-trans rhetoric in this years midterm elections.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Tags
NPR National News
Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
See stories by Michel Martin

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.