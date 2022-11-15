Democrats win the Senate and Republicans close in on winning the House
Democrats have won the Senate, and Republicans continue to close in on winning the House. This raises questions about just what's next in Washington.
Copyright 2022 NPR
Democrats have won the Senate, and Republicans continue to close in on winning the House. This raises questions about just what's next in Washington.
Copyright 2022 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.