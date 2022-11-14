© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Make a gift today and support both NHPR and the NH Food Bank.

France-Italy row could further disrupt the EU's already erratic handling of migrants

By Eleanor Beardsley
Published November 14, 2022 at 5:10 AM EST

A fallout between France and Italy over migrants rescued in the Mediterranean is poisoning diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Eleanor Beardsley
Eleanor Beardsley began reporting from France for NPR in 2004 as a freelance journalist, following all aspects of French society, politics, economics, culture and gastronomy. Since then, she has steadily worked her way to becoming an integral part of the NPR Europe reporting team.
See stories by Eleanor Beardsley

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.