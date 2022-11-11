Cryptocurrency exchange FTX files for bankruptcy
One of the world's largest crypto exchanges has filed for bankruptcy. Facing a liquidity crunch, FTX stopped withdrawals, and one of its rivals declined to step in to help.
Copyright 2022 NPR
