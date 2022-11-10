Swamp pop artist Tommy McLain on his new album, "I Ran Down Every Dream"
NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with swamp pop artist Tommy McLain about releasing a new album for the first time in 40 years and what the genre means to him.
Copyright 2022 NPR
