Biden assesses midterm results — even as some key races remain undecided
In his first formal news conference since January, President Biden laid out his legislative agenda for the next two years and teased a 2024 reelection run.
Copyright 2022 NPR
In his first formal news conference since January, President Biden laid out his legislative agenda for the next two years and teased a 2024 reelection run.
Copyright 2022 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.