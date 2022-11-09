Going into the election, the GOP controlled about two-thirds of state legislatures
In Michigan, Democrats flipped the state house. Minnesota is another place where a state chamber flipped: the senate switched from Red to Blue.
Copyright 2022 NPR
In Michigan, Democrats flipped the state house. Minnesota is another place where a state chamber flipped: the senate switched from Red to Blue.
Copyright 2022 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.