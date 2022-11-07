© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Be prepared for Election Day with our ELections 2022 Voter Guide

150 years ago, Victoria Woodhull became the first woman to run for president

By Joe Richman,
Samara Freemark
Published November 7, 2022 at 4:30 PM EST

150 years ago, Victoria Woodhull became the first woman in American history to run for president, at a time when most women couldn't even vote.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Joe Richman
Samara Freemark

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.