© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Leave the pick up to us! Support NHPR with a donation of your used vehicle. We take all kinds!

Morning news brief

Published November 2, 2022 at 5:01 AM EDT

Republicans have edge in enthusiasm in final six days before the midterms. Pelosi attack increases lawmakers' concerns for safety. AndFed expected to raise interest rates for the sixth time this year.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Tags
NPR National NewsNPR News

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.