A $1 billion Powerball jackpot is up for grabs tonight

By The Associated Press
Published October 31, 2022 at 12:02 PM EDT
A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers for the Powerball lottery is seen Friday on a counter at a market in Prospect, Pa.
Keith Srakocic
/
AP
A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers for the Powerball lottery is seen Friday on a counter at a market in Prospect, Pa.

DES MOINES, Iowa — People showed up at convenience stores, groceries and gas stations around the country to snatch up lottery tickets for a chance at Monday night's massive $1 billion Powerball jackpot.

The jackpot soared after no one matched all six numbers in Saturday night's drawing. It's the fifth-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history. The biggest prize was a $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot won by three ticketholders in 2016.

No one has hit all six numbers since Aug. 3, a testament to how slim the odds are of winning the jackpot: one in 292.2 million.

The $1 billion jackpot prize is for winners who opt to take the full amount piecemeal over 29 annual payments. Nearly all winners opt for a lower cash payment, which for Monday's drawing would be an estimated $497.3 million.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

