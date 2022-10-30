Lula beats President Bolsonaro in Brazil election
In a stunning political comeback, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has won Brazil's presidential election, defeating the incumbent, right-wing populist President Jair Bolsonaro.
Copyright 2022 NPR
