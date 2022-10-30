© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Lula beats President Bolsonaro in Brazil election

By Carrie Kahn
Published October 30, 2022 at 9:03 PM EDT

In a stunning political comeback, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has won Brazil's presidential election, defeating the incumbent, right-wing populist President Jair Bolsonaro.

Carrie Kahn
Carrie Kahn is NPR's International Correspondent based in Mexico City, Mexico. She covers Mexico, the Caribbean, and Central America. Kahn's reports can be heard on NPR's award-winning news programs including All Things Considered, Morning Edition and Weekend Edition, and on NPR.org.
