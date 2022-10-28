© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Be prepared for Election Day with our Elections 2022 Voter Guide

Officials in Maine have found some license plates too expressive

Published October 28, 2022 at 5:54 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with vanity license plates. Some I've seen include OKFINE, MAAAAD with four As, and also, no offense (ph) - good when you cut somebody off. But the state of Maine finds some plates too expressive. Years ago, the state eliminated its review of license plate applications, but now the state is adding rules. Expletives and sexual references are inappropriate. Apparently, there was a bit too much FRESPCH. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags
NPR National News

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.