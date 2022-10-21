Clothing store employees may have to compete with a clothes-folding robot
Researchers at UC Berkeley developed a robot that can fold a pair of jeans or other garments. The $60,000 machine can fold 30 or 40 items per hour.
Copyright 2022 NPR
