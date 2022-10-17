Oaxacan immigrants in Los Angeles marched against anti-Indigenous racism
They marched after leaked audio revealed that the former president of the Los Angeles City Council made racist comments about Oaxacans, among others.
Copyright 2022 NPR
They marched after leaked audio revealed that the former president of the Los Angeles City Council made racist comments about Oaxacans, among others.
Copyright 2022 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.