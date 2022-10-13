Morning news brief
The Jan. 6 panel presents evidence in a final hearing. More details are out on why the FBI searched Mar-a-Lago. White House expels illegal Venezuelan migrants as it offers some a legal path to entry.
Copyright 2022 NPR
The Jan. 6 panel presents evidence in a final hearing. More details are out on why the FBI searched Mar-a-Lago. White House expels illegal Venezuelan migrants as it offers some a legal path to entry.
Copyright 2022 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.