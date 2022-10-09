© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Informed. Empowered. Sustained by you. Support NHPR this election season and become a sustaining member today.

Emily Sisson sets a record for an American woman at the Chicago Marathon

By The Associated Press
Published October 9, 2022 at 3:29 PM EDT
Emily Sisson, from the United States, runs to a second place finish in the women's division of the Chicago Marathon on Sunday.
Matt Marton
/
AP
Emily Sisson, from the United States, runs to a second place finish in the women's division of the Chicago Marathon on Sunday.

CHICAGO — Kenyan runners Benson Kipruto and Ruth Chepngetich won the Bank of America Chicago Marathon on Sunday, while Emily Sisson finished second and set a record for an American woman.

Kipruto finished in 2:04:24 — 25 seconds ahead of 2021 winner Seifu Tura Abdiwak of Ethiopia. John Korir of Kenya was third at 2:05:01.

Ruth Chepngetich, of Kenya, crosses the finish line to win the women's division of the Chicago Marathon on Sunday.
Matt Marton / AP
/
AP
Ruth Chepngetich, of Kenya, crosses the finish line to win the women's division of the Chicago Marathon on Sunday.

Chepngetich was the top woman for the second consecutive year, finishing in 2:14:18. Sisson ran the course in 2:18:29, followed by Vivian Jerono Kiplagat of Kenya at 2:20:52.

More than 40,000 runners competed in the 26.2-mile event.

Marcel Hug of Switzerland won the wheelchair division in 1:25:20. Susannah Scaroni of the U.S. was the top woman in 1:45:48.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
NPR National NewsNPR News
The Associated Press

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.