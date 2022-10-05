© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Informed. Empowered. Sustained by you. Support NHPR this election season and become a sustaining member today.

Writer Gabrielle Kaplan-Mayer reflects on what Yom Kippur means to her

By Alejandra Marquez Janse,
Mallory Yu
Published October 5, 2022 at 4:29 PM EDT

Writer Gabrielle Kaplan-Mayer reflects on what the holiest day in Judaism has meant for her after an experience in Germany changed her connection to religion.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Alejandra Marquez Janse
Mallory Yu
See stories by Mallory Yu

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.