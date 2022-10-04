© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Informed. Empowered. Sustained by you. Support NHPR this election season and become a sustaining member today.

Morning news brief

Published October 4, 2022 at 5:09 AM EDT

Testimony has begun in the seditious conspiracy trial against the Oath Keepers. Russia's president threatens to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine. And, North Korea fires a ballistic missile over Japan.

Copyright 2022 NPR

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.