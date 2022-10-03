© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Informed. Empowered. Sustained by you. Support NHPR this election season and become a sustaining member today.

Biden visits Puerto Rico to assess damage from Hurricane Fiona

By Adrian Florido
Published October 3, 2022 at 4:05 PM EDT

President Biden was in Puerto Rico on Monday to assess damage from Hurricane Fiona. Biden landed in the southern city of Ponce, one of the hardest-hit communities.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Tags
NPR National News
Adrian Florido
Adrian Florido is a national correspondent for NPR covering race and identity in America.

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.