Biden visits Puerto Rico to assess damage from Hurricane Fiona
President Biden was in Puerto Rico on Monday to assess damage from Hurricane Fiona. Biden landed in the southern city of Ponce, one of the hardest-hit communities.
Copyright 2022 NPR
President Biden was in Puerto Rico on Monday to assess damage from Hurricane Fiona. Biden landed in the southern city of Ponce, one of the hardest-hit communities.
Copyright 2022 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.