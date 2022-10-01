© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Candidates in Brazil's presidential race take their final laps

By Carrie Kahn
Published October 1, 2022 at 5:09 PM EDT

The day before the vote dawns, and President Jair Bolsonaro and former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva are making one last push to get the vote out in Brazil.

Carrie Kahn
Carrie Kahn is NPR's International Correspondent based in Mexico City, Mexico. She covers Mexico, the Caribbean, and Central America. Kahn's reports can be heard on NPR's award-winning news programs including All Things Considered, Morning Edition and Weekend Edition, and on NPR.org.
