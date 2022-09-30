© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Today only! Every sustaining gift will unlock an additional $200 in challenge funds. Become a sustainer now.

What it is like to fly into a hurricane from 8,000 feet in the air

Published September 30, 2022 at 5:13 AM EDT

Part of Nick Underwood's job is flying through hurricanes to collect data for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Tags
NPR National News

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.