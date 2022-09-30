© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Putin formally annexes territories in Ukraine, in spite of global opposition

By Charles Maynes
Published September 30, 2022 at 8:42 AM EDT
Russian President Vladimir Putin gives a speech during a ceremony formally annexing four regions of Ukraine Russian troops occupy, at the Kremlin in Moscow on Friday.
Gavriil Grigorov
/
SPUTNIK/AFP via Getty Images
Russian President Vladimir Putin gives a speech during a ceremony formally annexing four regions of Ukraine Russian troops occupy, at the Kremlin in Moscow on Friday.

MOSCOW — Russian President Vladimir Putin has moved to formally annex four Ukrainian territories, signing what he calls "accession treaties" that world powers refuse to recognize. It's Putin's latest attempt to redraw the map of Europe at Ukraine's expense.

"The people made their choice," said Putin in a signing ceremony at the Kremlin's St. George hall. "And that choice won't be betrayed" by Russia, he added.

People approach screens located near the Kremlin and Red Square before the live broadcast of a ceremony to declare the annexation of the Russian-controlled territories of Ukraine's Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions in Moscow on Friday. Russian authorities held referendums in the occupied areas of Ukraine that were condemned by Kyiv and governments worldwide.
/ Reuters
/
Reuters
People approach screens located near the Kremlin and Red Square before the live broadcast of a ceremony to declare the annexation of the Russian-controlled territories of Ukraine's Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions in Moscow on Friday. Russian authorities held referendums in the occupied areas of Ukraine that were condemned by Kyiv and governments worldwide.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

