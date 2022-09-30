Morning news brief
Now that Hurricane Ian has moved on, Floridians are assessing damage. Moscow prepares to annex four Russian-occupied regions in Ukraine. Two ideological opposites aim to be Brazil's president.
Copyright 2022 NPR
Now that Hurricane Ian has moved on, Floridians are assessing damage. Moscow prepares to annex four Russian-occupied regions in Ukraine. Two ideological opposites aim to be Brazil's president.
Copyright 2022 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.