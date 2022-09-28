White House 'cautiously optimistic' on monkeypox
NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Dr. Demetre Daskalakis, the White House National Monkeypox Response Deputy Coordinator, about the administration's response to the monkeypox outbreak.
Copyright 2022 NPR
NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Dr. Demetre Daskalakis, the White House National Monkeypox Response Deputy Coordinator, about the administration's response to the monkeypox outbreak.
Copyright 2022 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.