Morning news brief
Hurricane Ian targets Florida after hitting Cuba. Seismologists suspect explosions damaged undersea pipelines that carry Russian gas. President Biden will announce plans to try to tackle hunger.
Copyright 2022 NPR
Hurricane Ian targets Florida after hitting Cuba. Seismologists suspect explosions damaged undersea pipelines that carry Russian gas. President Biden will announce plans to try to tackle hunger.
Copyright 2022 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.