© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Become a sustaining member by 10am today for your chance to win TWO $1000 Visa gift cards!

In addition to hunger, Sen. Cory Booker says the U.S. faces a nutrition crisis

Published September 28, 2022 at 5:14 AM EDT

NPR's A Martinez talks to Democratic Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey about the first White House conference on ending hunger in more than 50 years.

Copyright 2022 NPR

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.