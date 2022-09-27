© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WHOO gets you the news? NHPR! Start your monthly gift and select the owl swag of your choice as a thank you gift.

Amid climate change, water managers see promise in recycled wastewater

KUNC | By Alex Hager
Published September 27, 2022 at 5:12 AM EDT

Las Vegas is prepared to pay Southern California $750 million to drink water recycled from sewage. It's because of the southwestern megadrought.

Copyright 2022 KUNC

Tags
NPR National News
Alex Hager

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.