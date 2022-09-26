Pfzier and Moderna seek authorization of omicron booster for kids ages 5-11
Pfzier-BioNTech and Moderna are asking the Food and Drug Administration to authorize the new omicron boosters for young children.
Copyright 2022 NPR
Pfzier-BioNTech and Moderna are asking the Food and Drug Administration to authorize the new omicron boosters for young children.
Copyright 2022 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.