Library of Congress acquires Jim Metzner's sound of the planet
Jim Metzner's life work has been to document the sounds of the globe. Now, his archives have been acquired by the Library of Congress.
Copyright 2022 NPR
Jim Metzner's life work has been to document the sounds of the globe. Now, his archives have been acquired by the Library of Congress.
Copyright 2022 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.