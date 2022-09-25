What you had to say about the issues that seem to be at a stalemate in your area
Listeners tell NPR about issues they think are supported by a majority of people yet can't seem to get through the legislative process.
Copyright 2022 NPR
Listeners tell NPR about issues they think are supported by a majority of people yet can't seem to get through the legislative process.
Copyright 2022 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.