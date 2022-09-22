Morning news brief
The DOJ wins an appeal to continue the Trump probe. The Federal Reserve hiked interest rates again. And, Iranian women protest the death of a woman who arrested by the morality police.
Copyright 2022 NPR
The DOJ wins an appeal to continue the Trump probe. The Federal Reserve hiked interest rates again. And, Iranian women protest the death of a woman who arrested by the morality police.
Copyright 2022 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.