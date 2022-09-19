The casket carrying Queen Elizabeth II is en route to her final resting place
NPR's Rachel Martin talks to NPR's Frank Langfitt and author Claudia Joseph about the future of the monarchy after Queen Elizabeth's passing.
Copyright 2022 NPR
NPR's Rachel Martin talks to NPR's Frank Langfitt and author Claudia Joseph about the future of the monarchy after Queen Elizabeth's passing.
Copyright 2022 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.