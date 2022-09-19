© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Make a sustaining gift today and it will be matched dollar-for-dollar. Plus, you'll be entered into a drawing for a trip for 2 to New Orleans!

Florists in the U.K. are scrambling to keep up with the demand for flowers

Published September 19, 2022 at 8:47 AM EDT

The gates of Buckingham Palace and many other sites across the U.K. are covered in flowers as a tribute to Queen Elizabeth.

Copyright 2022 NPR

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.