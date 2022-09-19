© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Make a sustaining gift today and it will be matched dollar-for-dollar. Plus, you'll be entered into a drawing for a trip for 2 to New Orleans!

300 miles away from London, residents of Newcastle watch Queen Elizabeth II's funeral

By Philip Reeves
Published September 19, 2022 at 5:06 PM EDT

Queen Elizabeth II's funeral was watched by millions around Britain, including in the northern city of Newcastle.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Philip Reeves
Philip Reeves is an award-winning international correspondent covering South America. Previously, he served as NPR's correspondent covering Pakistan, Afghanistan, and India.
See stories by Philip Reeves

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.