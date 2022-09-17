Ken Burns explores the complicated story of the U.S. response to the Holocaust
NPR's Michel Martin speak with the filmmaker on his latest documentary, The U.S. and the Holocaust, which has its premiere on Sunday.
Copyright 2022 NPR
