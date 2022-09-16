What scientist doesn't dream of one day receiving the Nobel prize?
Those are announced next month, but Thursday some scientists were awarded the next best thing — an Ig Nobel award, for the funniest research projects.
Copyright 2022 NPR
Those are announced next month, but Thursday some scientists were awarded the next best thing — an Ig Nobel award, for the funniest research projects.
Copyright 2022 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.