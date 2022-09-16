© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Become a sustaining member today and you could win a trip to New Orleans!

We should not being using human beings as pawns, Mass. State Sen. Cyr says

Published September 16, 2022 at 7:24 AM EDT

NPR's Steve Inskeep talks Massachusetts state Sen. Julian Cyr, who represents Martha's Vineyard, about the migrants that were flown to the resort island.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Tags
NPR National News

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.