© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Become a sustaining member today and you could win a trip to New Orleans!

Only 35% Canadians support its constitutional monarchy, but it won't be changing soon

By Crispin Thorold
Published September 16, 2022 at 5:03 PM EDT

The queen is still head of state in Canada. While her death is mourned there by many, the future role of the royals is being widely debated.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Crispin Thorold

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.