Making sense of COVID-19's risk now

By Rob Stein
Published September 16, 2022 at 5:06 PM EDT

It's a strange moment in the pandemic. For most vaccinated people, the risk of severe illness has gone way down. But hundreds are dying of COVID-19 every day. So how dangerous is the virus now?

