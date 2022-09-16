© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Fresh Air remembers jazz pianist Ramsey Lewis

Fresh Air | By Kevin Whitehead
Published September 16, 2022 at 1:35 PM EDT

In 1965, Lewis' trio had a crossover hit with The 'In' Crowd, a jazz recording they made in a Washington, D.C. nightclub, which reached the pop charts. Lewis died Sept. 12.

Kevin Whitehead
Kevin Whitehead is the jazz critic for NPR's Fresh Air with Terry Gross. Currently he reviews for The Audio Beat and Point of Departure.
