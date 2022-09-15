© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Become a sustaining member today and you could win a trip to New Orleans!

The concept of quiet quitting has captured the post-pandemic zeitgeist

By Alina Selyukh
Published September 15, 2022 at 5:08 AM EDT

At heart, it's a debate about how emotionally invested people should be in their work, with quiet quitting as a Rorschach test.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Alina Selyukh
Alina Selyukh is a business correspondent at NPR, where she follows the path of the retail and tech industries, tracking how America's biggest companies are influencing the way we spend our time, money, and energy.
See stories by Alina Selyukh

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.