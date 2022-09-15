© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Swiss tennis great Roger Federer is retiring at 41

By Tom Goldman
Published September 15, 2022 at 4:53 PM EDT

Tennis great Roger Federer is retiring. The Swiss 41-year-old dominated the sport for decades and won more than 20 Grand Slam singles titles — including eight at Wimbledon.

